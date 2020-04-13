News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

More than 100 Covid-19 lockdown fines imposed in North

More than 100 Covid-19 lockdown fines imposed in North
By Press Association
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 12:56 PM

More than 100 coronavirus-related fines have been issued in three days in Northern Ireland, police said.

Officers broke up barbecues and a small number of large house parties, assistant chief constable Alan Todd said.

Some parents were also believed to have left their children to play at friends’ houses.

Mr Todd told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “We engage with people, it is only when people won’t take the encouragement we end up having to enforce the matter.”

A total of 107 fines were imposed in three days over the Easter period.

House parties involved some dozen or more people, although some were bigger, Mr Todd said.

Police stepped up their patrols at coastal beauty spots over the weekend and said the majority of people complied with restrictions designed to limit the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, GPs have written to the Department of Health warning they may be forced to withdraw services if more personal protective equipment is not provided.

Masks and aprons are in particular short supply.

Health officials have said they are confident enough supplies exist for now.

A large order was delivered from Britain last week for distribution.

READ MORE

PSNI launch murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s death

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Top HSE doc puts GAA Championship in doubtCoronavirus: Top HSE doc puts GAA Championship in doubt

GAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatheringsGAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatherings

HSE: We will clear backlog of Covid-19 tests this weekHSE: We will clear backlog of Covid-19 tests this week

Glynn recovers from Covid-19 but Galway career may be overGlynn recovers from Covid-19 but Galway career may be over


TOPIC: Coronavirus