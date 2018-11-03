Home»Breaking News»ireland

More support needed to help people with disability access education and employment

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 07:45 AM

A new report is calling for a nationwide programme to help young people with intellectual disabilities move on from school to further education and training.

DCU's research found young people are being segregated from their peers and denied an opportunity to become fully active members of their community.

Dr Geraldine Scanlon, one of the report's authors, says a supported transition would change lives and avoid long-term dependency on institutional daycare.

"One of the biggest things that happened in the crash was that people with disabilities were criticised for getting disability payments for 'doing nothing'," she said.

"This research actually shows that young people with disabilities are very capable, and intellectual disabilities, very capable of accessing and progressing to further and higher education and employment."

Digital Desk


