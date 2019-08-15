News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 09:44 AM

The proportion of students receiving the top grade at A-level has increased slightly in Northern Ireland.

Those awarded an A* rose 0.6 percentage points from last year, and almost a tenth received the top grade. The rise was mainly driven by better performance from girls.

Thousands of students learned their results on Thursday morning.

Entries for A-level decreased by 2.3%, broadly in line with the drop in the size of the school age population.

Maths was the most popular A-level, with one in 10 studying the subject.

Participation in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths) and languages (French, German, Irish and Spanish) declined slightly, by half a percentage point or less.

The proportion of girls taking Stem subjects rose slightly.

Justin Edwards, chief executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) in Northern Ireland, said pupils had performed well.

He added: “The proportion of students taking Stem subjects and languages has decreased slightly, however Stem subjects continue to account for over one-third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland.”

Around 28,000 students received A-level and AS-level results. Many learned them online but others attended their schools.

Maths was the most popular A-level subject for boys and biology for girls. Business studies was in the top five for both genders.

A total of 8.8% of entries received an A* overall.

Girls outperformed boys at A* by 0.9 percentage points and by 3.2 points at grade A.

Overall, the school population declined by 2.6% at A-level.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Junior Cert joy for teen in hospital for four months due to wheelchair delaysJunior Cert joy for teen in hospital for four months due to wheelchair delays

A LevelsTOPIC: State Exams

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels

Leaving Cert students to receive first CAO offers this afternoonLeaving Cert students to receive first CAO offers this afternoon


Lifestyle

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »