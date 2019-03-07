NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'More person-centred' approach explored in resolving clinical negligence claims

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 11:19 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The government will explore all options other than the court process for settling clinical negligence claims.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris made the announcement following the publication of an interim report from Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

Minister Harris and the Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan, published Mr Justice Meenan's Interim Report of the Expert Group to review the law of torts and the current systems for the management of clinical negligence claims.

Mr Justice Meenan was asked to find alternative ways to deal with claims in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

The Government was widely criticised as cancer patients endured lengthy court cases.

The expert group received 41 submissions and has also heard three oral presentations. Its final report is due to be published in June.

It is examining the system from the perspective of the person who has made the claim to see if there is a better way to deal effectively. yet more sensitively, with certain cases.

Minister Harris says he welcomes the report and looks forward to seeking an alternative mechanism which is "more person-centred".

"We need to explore all options to seek an alternative mechanism for resolving clinical negligence claims, which is more person-centred and yet fair to all parties," he said.

"Both myself and Minister Flanagan look forward to receiving the final report of the Expert Group in June 2019."

