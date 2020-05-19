More pedestrian-friendly plans for Cork city centre

Two Cork city centre plazas and several side streets will be pedestrianised to facilitate physical distancing under the latest mobility plans unveiled last night.

Key cycling routes into the city are being reviewed to identify any improvement measures to cycling infrastructure that could be introduced.

Up to 43 locations for new bike parking stands are being examined across the city and suburbs in the hope that improved infrastructure will encourage more people to cycle.

And one-way pedestrian movement is expected to be introduced on the city's many pedestrian footbridges and on some of its narrower historic streets, many of which run parallel.

Park and walk sites are being explored and click and collect set-down locations are also being identified.

The details were outlined to city councillors last night during a briefing on the second phase measures of the city's Covid-19 recovery pathway strategy.

The council previously announced plans to enhance pedestrian measures on Pembroke St, Paul St and Tuckey St using temporary road closures, and to fully pedestrianise the Marina seven days a week, until the end of August.

The plans were criticised by some as unambitious amid claims they didn't go far enough, and weren't being introduced quickly enough.

Officials said they were the first step in what would be a series of measures. The second phase measures include:

enhanced pedestrian measures on Emmet Place, Daunt's Square, Father Matthew Street and Fitton Street East, Liberty Street and Cross Street, and Castle Street.

it is hoped to fast-track snagging works on Harley Street to reopen it quickly, to facilitate reinstatement of pedestrian movement.

one-way pedestrian movement is being considered for Tobin Street, French Church Street and Carey’s Lane, and on the pedestrian bridges, including Mary Elmes Bridge, Shandon Bridge, St Vincent’s Bridge, Trinity Bridge, Nano Nagle Bridge.

Officials said 43 locations with the potential to install additional bicycle parking facilities easily and at low cost have been identified.

Some of the sites are on privately owned premises, including shopping centres, and agreement will need to be reached with the relevant landowners.

"Not all of these sites will be suitable, but the city council will do its best to deliver bicycle facilities at as many locations as feasible," the document said.

This will be dependent on council’s ability to source and install bicycle stands. Manufacturers are currently being contacted to check if the manufacture and supply of the bicycle stands can be facilitated.

Opportunities to convert a limited number of sites to park and walk facilities, are being explored, but many will require funding, and the provision of set down/click and collect areas to facilitate businesses are being considered on an area by area basis.

The document stresses that it may be necessary to alter the plans as government decisions or public health guidelines change as the country continues to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.