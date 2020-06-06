More off-peak public transport can be added - NTA

More public transport services, such as buses, can be added at off-peak times if necessary, according to the National Transport Authority.

It's announced plans for pre-Covid levels of public transport to be restored from Monday across the country, with strict social distancing guidelines followed.

Users will be encouraged by an ongoing campaign to wear face coverings and avoid peak transport times.

CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham, says that there are available buses for off-peak times, if needed.

"Certainly, we can look at our capacity inbetween the peaks, and obviously we would have a lot of transportation normally, at the peaks.

"So, now, we're looking to see the demand to return to the cities mid-morning, and see can we increase the capacity, because we would have available fleet at that time, subject to available drivers."

NTA CEO Anne Graham spoke today about the upcoming campaign:

"We're going to run a campaign this weekend, to encourage people to wear their face coverings.

"I think as more people wear them, others will be encouraged to wear them also.

"I have to start doing so myself, and I'd encourage using public transport to do so as well."

The warnings come as government has announced it is accelerating Ireland’s progress through the roadmap for reopening society in a bid to kick-start the economy and “save summer”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that from Monday, the country will be in “phase two plus” and he said there will now be four phases of the plan instead of the initial five, with Ireland’s economy set to be almost fully open by July 20.