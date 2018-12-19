More hospitals to provide 20-week anomaly scans to pregnant women

More pregnant women will be able to access 20-week anomaly scans in Ireland with a number of hospitals across the south and south-west to provide it.

The scan - which can detect fatal foetal abnormality - will now be offered in Cork University Maternity Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital and both University Hospitals in Kerry and Waterford, according to the Irish Independent.

Upcoming abortion laws will allow for a termination of pregnancy where the woman has received a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis.

Last week, the bill allowing for abortion services in Ireland passed all stages of the Oireachtas.