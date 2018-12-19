NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

More hospitals to provide 20-week anomaly scans to pregnant women

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 07:39 AM

More pregnant women will be able to access 20-week anomaly scans in Ireland with a number of hospitals across the south and south-west to provide it.

The scan - which can detect fatal foetal abnormality - will now be offered in Cork University Maternity Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital and both University Hospitals in Kerry and Waterford, according to the Irish Independent.

Upcoming abortion laws will allow for a termination of pregnancy where the woman has received a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis.

Last week, the bill allowing for abortion services in Ireland passed all stages of the Oireachtas.


KEYWORDS

Pregnancyhospitalscan

More in this Section

Gardaí release EvoFit of sexual assault suspect

Woman described by victim as 'incredible hulk' jailed for assault outside Dublin hospital

Man accused of causing fatal collision may have been driving more than double the speed limit, jury told

Man seeks freezing orders against financial advisor and two companies


Lifestyle

2018 arts year in review: How was it for you?

No rest for the festive workers

Death threats won't stop Jodi Picoult taking on difficult subjects

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »