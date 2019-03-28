More funding on the way for sexual assault treatment units

Additional funding is expected to be announced for the country's sexual assault treatment units later.

Investment and staffing levels are expected to increase in response to a growing demand for services.

An extra €500,000 could be provided by Health Minister Simon Harris, according to the Irish Times.

The sexual assault treatment units currently in operation are in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mullingar, Letterkenny and Waterford.

A policy review will be published later today.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner today reported that eight sexual health charities and groups in Cork have joined forces to launch a one-stop-shop website to provide information and advice across a wide range of sexual health areas.

Among the groups involved are the Sexual Violence Centre Cork and the city’s Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.