News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'More extreme measures needed', says Fianna Fáil as they vow to back rent freeze bill

'More extreme measures needed', says Fianna Fáil as they vow to back rent freeze bill
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 05:07 PM

Fianna Fáil will back a Sinn Féin bill calling for an immediate rent freeze.

TDs will consider the proposal which would mean rents could not rise or fall for three years. It appears to have the support of a majority of TDs.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly said they will back it.

He said: "More extreme measures are required and the reality is a rent freeze, while not a long-term measure, is one that Fianna Fáil has looked, it is one that Micheál Martin has advocated for in the chambers so we will be taking it very seriously."

Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin O Broin insists the measures are needed, saying: "It's also absolutely urgent, if you go onto Daft.ie this morning for example and look for a standard two-bedroom rent in Dublin, it is €24,000 for the year.

"Renters are now paying an average of €7,500 more a year in Dublin than they were when this government took over.

"That's not just bad news for renters, it's also exceptionally bad news for the economy and it is also bad news for many small and medium-size employers who are telling us that the central cause of wage claims is rising rents."

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of housing charity Threshold, said: “We welcome the proposal for a three-year rent freeze. While there is evidence that RPZ legislation is having an effect, we still have not seen an appreciable increase in supply and rents continue to be too high, exceeding mortgage payments in many cases.

"The two-year rent freeze that was introduced previously did give tenants respite and, providing there is an increase in housing supply to the extent needed, three years would be a suitable time frame for a similar measure.”

The three major shortcomings in the private rented sector that Threshold has identified are the lack of security of tenure; lack of available rented housing; and lack of affordability. An over-reliance on the private rented sector in a constrained housing market has only served to intensify these shortcomings.

"While we recognise the need for strong measures to tackle the crisis, it is important to be conscious of any potential impact these could have on supply – and so to mitigate this other measures need to be put in place alongside a rent freeze.

"These could include a temporary ban on sale as grounds for ending a tenancy; an increase in construction targets under Rebuilding Ireland; the ramped-up delivery of Government measures of affordable purchase and cost-rental housing; tax measures to encourage landlords to rent to lower income tenants; and the promotion of long-term leases.”

READ MORE

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae banned from asking Dáil questions for rest of week

More on this topic

Government expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze and tax relief proposalsGovernment expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze and tax relief proposals

Varadkar dismisses rent freeze despite renters paying higher amounts than at height of boomVaradkar dismisses rent freeze despite renters paying higher amounts than at height of boom

Rents €400 more per month than during Celtic TigerRents €400 more per month than during Celtic Tiger

Anger as cheapest room in new student accommodation in Cork to cost €228 per weekAnger as cheapest room in new student accommodation in Cork to cost €228 per week


renthousingTOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Book of evidence prepared against member of gardaíBook of evidence prepared against member of gardaí

Woman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wallWoman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wall

Teen wrapped chain around knuckles for assaultTeen wrapped chain around knuckles for assault

Virgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cutsVirgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cuts


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets top expert tips on how to lay and decorate a glorious Christmas dinner table, creating a festive but stylish look to wow your visitors.Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

Darina Allen says it is time to make a shopping list for your Christmas meals to remove any stress and enjoy the break with your loved ones.Darina Allen: A feast of food and lots of fun

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »