More couples expected to divorce when crisis ends

Law firms around the country are expecting more couples wanting to separate or divorce.

Solicitors have noticed a rise in either searches through their website or have received tentative phone calls and emails.

Cork-based Rachel O’Toole noticed a rise in calls about breaches of access orders and reduced maintenance payments. “But I would expect a significant increase in calls about divorce and separation,” she said.

“The tensions will already be there and the restrictions will only make them more marked. People will also be under more financial pressures than usual. What we will see when this comes to an end is what we always see happening post-Christmas — people wanting to get out of their relationship.”

A spokesperson for Dublin solicitors Moran Ryan said: “We have noticed an increase in queries with regard to separation and divorce.

“Like the crash of 2008, employment, debt collection and family law queries have seen an uplift in inquiries.

“People have an opportunity to address issues in their personal lives which had been unaddressed due to the frenetic lifestyles people were leading.”

Since December 2019 parties can institute divorce proceedings if they have been living apart for two years rather than the previous four years.

Otherwise, parties can enter into a Deed of Separation if they are separated for less than a year.

Alternatively, parties can issue Judicial Separation proceedings if they have been living apart for a period of one year.