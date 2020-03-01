News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More bad weather with yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country

More bad weather with yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country
By Steve Neville
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 05:10 PM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The warning will come into place at 00.01am Monday morning and will remain in place until 8am.

The forecaster said: "Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning."

The rest of Monday is set to be cold with Met Éireann predicting "widespread frost and icy patches clearing during the morning".

Despite sunny spells "showers in the west of the country will become more widespread by afternoon".

Some of those showers may be wintry "with a risk of isolated thunderstorms and will turn to more prolonged rain, sleet and hill snow in northern parts during the evening".

The latest warning comes hundreds of homes remain without power following Storm Jorge.

Parts of the midlands and west are also continuing to cope with extensive flooding.

Yesterday's storm added to already saturated conditions along the Shannon.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met today to review the impact of Storm Jorge.

They said in a statement that flooding "continues to affect many areas with river catchments responding to the prolonged period of heavy rainfall with some houses and businesses impacted which continue to be threatened by floodwaters, although current indications are that most catchments have stabilised or are falling."

They added that "thankfully, due to the public heeding public safety messaging, there were no major reported incidents or injuries to members of the public or the emergency services.

"There was also very little damage or destruction of property."

Minister of State Damien English said: "I would like to thank all Local Authorities and other agencies who continue to be active in their respective areas supporting the work of local communities in challenging conditions since late January.

"I would also like to thank all the State Bodies who once again came together to deliver a clear consistent public safety message which ensured that storm Jorge passed without significant incident."

READ MORE

Coronavirus risk remains low in Ireland – senior health official

More on this topic

Ulster weather: Another windy dayUlster weather: Another windy day

Connacht weather: Bright with some sunshine and showersConnacht weather: Bright with some sunshine and showers

Munster weather: Windy day with sunshine and showersMunster weather: Windy day with sunshine and showers

Leinster weather: Bright with some sunshine and showersLeinster weather: Bright with some sunshine and showers


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

No winner of €4m Lotto jackpotNo winner of €4m Lotto jackpot

Man diagnosed with coronavirus in east of countryMan diagnosed with coronavirus in east of country

Four arrests after gardaí seize drugs worth €455k in DublinFour arrests after gardaí seize drugs worth €455k in Dublin

Taoiseach and Health Minister discuss coronavirus situation with officials from NorthTaoiseach and Health Minister discuss coronavirus situation with officials from North


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks some appropriate pieces for the day that's in it.Your leap-year interiors wish list

The February auction at Woodward’s in Cork got underway today at 11am. There is a selection of antique furniture, garden furniture, art, and collectibles on offer. The sale is online at easyliveauction.com.Under the hammer: Your guide to auctions and art events

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

Des O’Sullivan previews Sheppard’s three-day sale.Something new in the old

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »