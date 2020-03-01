More bad weather with status yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The warning will come into place at 00.01am Monday morning and will remain in place until 8am.

The forecaster said: "Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning."

The rest of Monday is set to be cold with Met Éireann predicting "widespread frost and icy patches clearing during the morning".

Despite sunny spells "showers in the west of the country will become more widespread by afternoon".

Some of those showers may be wintry "with a risk of isolated thunderstorms and will turn to more prolonged rain, sleet and hill snow in northern parts during the evening".

The latest warning comes hundreds of homes remain without power following Storm Jorge.

Parts of the midlands and west are also continuing to cope with extensive flooding.

Yesterday's storm added to already saturated conditions along the Shannon.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met today to review the impact of Storm Jorge.

They said in a statement that flooding "continues to affect many areas with river catchments responding to the prolonged period of heavy rainfall with some houses and businesses impacted which continue to be threatened by floodwaters, although current indications are that most catchments have stabilised or are falling."

Statement from the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) on #StormJorge https://t.co/sXEqsRwrkc — Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government (@HousingPress) March 1, 2020

They added that "thankfully, due to the public heeding public safety messaging, there were no major reported incidents or injuries to members of the public or the emergency services.

"There was also very little damage or destruction of property."

Minister of State Damien English said: "I would like to thank all Local Authorities and other agencies who continue to be active in their respective areas supporting the work of local communities in challenging conditions since late January.

"I would also like to thank all the State Bodies who once again came together to deliver a clear consistent public safety message which ensured that storm Jorge passed without significant incident."