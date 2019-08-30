News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Monk’ niece with 'appalling record' jailed for theft days after getting out of jail

By Tom Tuite
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 04:26 PM

A niece of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been given a nine-month sentence after pleading guilty to a theft which happened days after she was released from jail.

Donna Hutch, 45, from Dublin’s north inner city, had 383 criminal convictions, including 264 for theft offences, Judge John Hughes was told today.

The mother-of-two, who pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to theft and failing to attend an earlier hearing, had a history of heroin and alcohol abuse.

Judge Hughes was told on August 1 last, she was stopped running by gardaí at Griffith Park in Dublin’s north side. She was caught in possession of an iPhone 8 and a woman’s purse which had been stolen from a bar in the city centre.

She had been released from a jail sentence for earlier crimes just four days beforehand.

She also admitted stealing €136 worth of clothing and was found with a clothes detagger, and bottles of gin worth €95 on another date.

Judge Hughes described her criminal record as “appalling”.

Aside from her 264 theft convictions, her other offences included four counts of criminal damage, eight common assault charges, one for assault causing harm, as well as criminal damage with intent to defraud.

She failed to appear in court 47 times.

Other past offences were under the Public Order Act.

Hutch was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in 2015, for attempting to stab a garda with a blood-filled syringe.

In a mitigation plea before sentencing, her solicitor Philip Hannon told the court his client came from the north inner city. She dropped out of education at a very young age and developed a serious addiction.

The solicitor said heroin was “sweeping through that area”, adding: “She fell in with the lifestyle at a very young age.”

Mr Hannon said Hutch had gone to a treatment programme to overcome her drug problem but later developed an addiction to alcohol.

Sentencing, Judge Hughes said Hutch had “an appalling record”. He also noted one offence had taken place while she was on a suspended sentence.

He imposed jail terms totalling 10 months with the final month suspended with conditions.

She must remain under the supervision of the Probation Service and undertake a drug and alcohol rehabilitation course, and provide urine samples for the next 18 months.

Hutch, who stood silently throughout the hearing, was also ordered to complete an education and training course as directed by the Probation Service.

