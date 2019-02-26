Monica Lewinski to speak about online harassment in Dublin

Monica Lewinski will speak at a conference in Dublin tomorrow on how the digital revolution opened her up to global harassment.

The story of Ms Lewinski's affair with President Bill Clinton emerged in January 1998.

"I went from being a completely private figure to a publicly humiliated one worldwide," the former White House intern has said in the past.

Monica Lewinsky attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. Photo: PA

"I was patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously."

At Dublin's Talent Summit, the now-activist will recount how she became one of the most infamous women in the world, losing her dignity, reputation and almost her life as a result.

Ms Lewinski, 45, will share insights from her global campaigning against online harassment and how to activate responsible change as the world of work augments in her address, 'Empathy and Resilience in the Digital Age'.

"Ms Lewinski’s story reflects the juxtaposition between technology and humanity," said Talent Summit founder Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig.

"As the world of technology catapulted her into a world of intense scrutiny, bringing the uninvited attention of the world upon her for all the wrong reasons, it was the compassion of those around her, coupled with personal resilience, that brought her back from the edge.

"Reflecting the theme of this year’s Talent Summit, it’s the human element that has enabled Monica to lead change through her social activism and create a global anti-cyberbullying revolution.

Mr Mac Giolla Phadraig believes that Miss Lewinsky’s story can inspire responsible change.

"Never before has technology played a bigger role in the workplace," he said.

The question we have to ask ourselves is: how can talent leaders influence the responsible change we hope to achieve as the rate of acceleration increases?

Other speakers at the event include NASA’s Bob Gibb and TED speaker, author and entrepreneur, Margaret Heffernan.