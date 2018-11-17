'Money well spent' - Lord Mayor welcomes 92 new social housing units for Dublin

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has welcomed a decision to spend €35m on 92 new homes for social housing.

The houses and apartments are currently under construction at Hampton Wood Estate in Dublin 11 with the first 30 units expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Councillor Nial Ring welcomed the development.

He said: "This is fantastic news for Dublin and it indicates Dublin City Council's tremendous work that they've been doing to try and build up the social housing stock.

"We were criticised by the Minister as were other councils, but Dublin City council has been doing a huge amount of work and now we're going to have 92 units, a lot of them before Christmas and the others shortly after.

"It's €35m, money well spent."

Breakdown of the types of accommodation in the 92 units 6 - one-bedroomed apartments.

33 - two-bedroomed apartments

21- three-bedroomed apartments

24 - three-bedroomed houses

8 - four-bedroomed houses

Local independent Councillor Noeleen Reilly also welcomed it.

She said: “I’m delighted these homes have been purchased with 30 ready before the end of the year. I live beside this development and building has been going on for some time.

"It will provide some relief to families in the area on the housing list. It’s a drop in the ocean to what is needed but it’s a great start and we need to continue looking at all options to house people.

"Thirty families will have their forever home before Christmas which is fantastic. It’s also great that there is a decent mix of sizes which in the past this has not often been the case.

"I know people will be watching anxiously over the next while hoping that they will get one of these homes and I’m happy to provide any assistance I can.“