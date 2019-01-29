Money found in knee boots deemed the proceeds of crime

The High Court has ruled that a total sum of €10,700 cash found in a woman's knee high boot and a man's jacket during a Garda search of a house in south Dublin are the proceeds of crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau had sought the orders over cash found in the home of Lisa Moore, whom the Bureau accepted is not involved in criminal activity and has no convictions, and her partner Robert Keeley at Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on August 31st 2016.

Ms Moore denied the cash was the proceeds of crime and said it came from the sale of a car that belonged to her.

Mr Keeley did not make any application in regard to the cash.

CAB's application concerning the cash was due to be heard earlier this month by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the High Court but the matter was settled following talks between lawyers for CAB and Ms Moore.

Arising out of the settlement, Ms Justice Stewart was told an order deeming the cash the proceeds of crime could be made.

CAB also accepted that Ms Moore is not involved in criminal activity and has no criminal convictions.

CAB claimed Robert Keeley is part of an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of drugs and the theft of high-end cars taken during burglaries.

It also claimed he associates with known criminals and has a number of criminal convictions, mainly for road traffic offences.

During the search of the couple's home, CAB said €3,200 was found in the pocket of a man's jacket and €7,500 was found in a knee-high boot in a bedroom where designer items were also found.

Other items found in the search included a CBD key programmer, a device used for programming car keys, an anti-surveillance machine used to detect eavesdropping devices, a wired or wireless camera and a diagnostic laptop. CAB said the property is decorated to a high standard, has bulletproof glass in the front door and windows and a sophisticated CCTV system.

The search was carried out as part of an investigation into the unauthorised taking of vehicles in the Dublin area.

At two other premises linked to Mr Keeley, gardaí recovered stolen property including cars and illegal drugs, CAB claimed.

In claiming the €10,700 was the proceeds of crime, CAB said Ms Moore and Mr Keeley - who have two children together and are in receipt of social welfare payments of approximately €400 per week - were living a lifestyle way above what could be funded by legitimate means.

Ms Moore previously secured legal aid to contest CAB's claim.

CAB disputed her explanation the money had come from the sale of a car and said that explanation lacked detail.

Mr Keeley had made no claim in respect of the money and had not offered any explanation about the other items seized following the search of their house, CAB said.

Mr Keeley had said the bulletproof glass was installed after shots were fired at the house in 2012, it also said.