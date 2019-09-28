News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%

Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:39 AM

There was a 62% increase in the amount the State paid to victims of violent crime last year.

People who suffer a personal injury as a result of a crime of violence can apply to the state for compensation.

Family members can also apply to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal if their loved one died as a result of the attack.

The tribunal has paid more than €13.4 million to 378 applicants since the beginning of 2015.

There was a significant increase last year, when €6.4 million was paid to 22 victims.

This compares to nearly €4 million given to 56 victims in 2017.

The increase is largely due to one recipient receiving €2.5 million last year.

As of the end of August, just under €700,000 had been paid to 16 applicants this year.

READ MORE

'I feel him touching me and my whole body seizes up': Woman raped by father tormented by flashbacks

More on this topic

CSO figures show gardaí recorded an almost 10% rise in sexual offences in a yearCSO figures show gardaí recorded an almost 10% rise in sexual offences in a year

Gardaí stop 38 people suspected of having bought sex in operation last weekGardaí stop 38 people suspected of having bought sex in operation last week

‘Peter Whelan has never shown any remorse for killing our daughter Nichola’‘Peter Whelan has never shown any remorse for killing our daughter Nichola’

Gardaí make 34 arrests during day of action in Carlow and KilkennyGardaí make 34 arrests during day of action in Carlow and Kilkenny


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Taoiseach seeks alternative Brexit plan from UKTaoiseach seeks alternative Brexit plan from UK

€4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin€4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

'I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway''I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway'

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

A great day off in Boyne Valley.Darina Allen: Super innovative food to show off superb local ingredients

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »