Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%

There was a 62% increase in the amount the State paid to victims of violent crime last year.

People who suffer a personal injury as a result of a crime of violence can apply to the state for compensation.

Family members can also apply to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal if their loved one died as a result of the attack.

The tribunal has paid more than €13.4 million to 378 applicants since the beginning of 2015.

There was a significant increase last year, when €6.4 million was paid to 22 victims.

This compares to nearly €4 million given to 56 victims in 2017.

The increase is largely due to one recipient receiving €2.5 million last year.

As of the end of August, just under €700,000 had been paid to 16 applicants this year.