Monaghan woman wins €55k on third Winning Streak appearance in 10 years

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 05:56 PM
By Steve Neville

Monaghan woman Rose Anne Shankey will be thanking her lucky stars after making National Lottery history by becoming the first player ever to appear on Winning Streak for the third time.

The shop owner had been watching when her name was called out of the drum by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy to appear on the show and she landed herself a cool €55,000.

The Carrickmacross woman had appeared twice on the show in the last 10 years, winning over €111,000, meaning she has won more than €165,000 in a decade on the show.

Despite having been on the show before, when she saw her name being selected to appear on Saturday's show she was still surprised.

"Nothing prepares you for the shock and excitement at the same time," she said.

Ms Shankey won €20,000 on her first Winning Streak appearance in January 2008.

On her second appearance in 2013, she got to spin the Grand Prize Wheel where she won a total of €91,400.

- Digital Desk


