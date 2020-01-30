News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Moderate’ risk of coronavirus outbreak in Ireland

‘Moderate’ risk of coronavirus outbreak in Ireland
File photo.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:50 PM

By Press Association

Latest: There is a “moderate” risk of a coronavirus outbreak in Ireland with health experts saying they are prepared to deal with any cases.

While there have been no confirmed cases of the virus, a number of tests have been carried out on concerned patients.

Speaking at a HSE briefing in Dublin, Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), advised any members of the public who have developed symptoms and have travelled to the centre of the coronavirus outbreak to ring their GP.

“If somebody has travelled to Wuhan in the Hubei province and you become unwell, especially with respiratory symptoms, temperature, cough, breathing difficulties, within 14 days of returning, then we’re emphasising that person should phone their GP and mention relevant concerns,” Dr Cuddihy said.

Currently there are no cases of coronavirus in Ireland, and therefore you're extremely unlikely to catch a virus from somebody in Ireland

“If there were to be a case in Ireland in the future then healthcare professionals will contact anyone who’s been in close contact with the infected case and advise them.

“In caring for that patient, adherence to the infection prevention control and guidance that we have disseminated would make it very unlikely that the case would transmit and cause another case.”

The HSE has also advised Irish citizens to avoid travelling to the Hubei province unless it is essential.

The group of health experts were asked about any potential cases in Ireland after it was reported on Thursday that a High Court Judge was told by a doctor that a Dublin hospital may have a suspected case.

Dr Kevin Kelleher, assistant national director of Public Health and Child Health, said he had “no idea” about the case.

Joe Ryan, national director of national services, said that management has been developing the plans to respond to the virus.

A HSE multidisciplinary team has been working on what is needed to deal with the virus since early January.

Mr Ryan said: “Our current priorities are that the HSE emergency management protocols are in place alongside our public health emergency plans, and we’re using these to manage the situation.”

The heath experts said that, if they are seriously concerned about a patient’s safety, the patient can be put into isolation.

Dr Cuddihy said that, while there is a moderate chance of a case being found in Ireland, they will minimise the chance of the spread of the disease.

A woman wears a face mask (Victoria Jones/PA)
A woman wears a face mask (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dr Kelleher added: “We are putting a massive amount of effort into dealing with any really quite low degree of possibility of a case to ensure that we don’t miss anything.”

It comes as Ireland is hoping to secure seats on a French evacuation flight for a small number of citizens living in China who are concerned about the coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that efforts were being made to help those who wanted to leave.

He said: “We have spoken to our French colleagues and we are hopeful and confident that we can secure a seat on planes that would take Irish citizens who want to leave out.

“Then, when they arrive back in Europe, they will have to go through the appropriate health measures to ensure that they are not carrying an infection and their healthcare needs are being looked after as they should be.”

READ MORE

'Underfunded and ignored for years': Childcare workers protest outside Simon Coveney's office

Doctor tells High Court of potential coronavirus case in Dublin hospital

‘Moderate’ risk of coronavirus outbreak in Ireland

Update 4pm: A Dublin hospital may have a case of the coronavirus, a doctor has told the High Court.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly was told by a doctor during a hearing today that he had just received a text to say that a Dublin hospital, arising from a patient having attended its accident and emergency department, “potentially” has a case of the virus.

The doctor was giving evidence during a hearing to decide whether an elderly woman with dementia, who is currently placed in a nursing unit, should remain there, be moved to a nursing home, return to her home, where some family members are living, or go to the home of one of her adult children.

The nursing unit is not the location of the potential coronavirus case, the doctor stressed in reply to the judge.

The hearing is continuing.

HSE officials are currently giving a winter briefing which includes an update on the coronavirus.

They say Ireland is "very well prepared" to deal with the coronavirus but there have been no confirmed cases so far.

More as we get it ...

READ MORE

Confirmed coronavirus case ‘highly likely’ in Scotland within days

More on this topic

Cruise ship locked down over coronavirus fears in ItalyCruise ship locked down over coronavirus fears in Italy

Tánaiste 'confident' of securing seats for Irish citizens on French evacuation flight from ChinaTánaiste 'confident' of securing seats for Irish citizens on French evacuation flight from China

Face mask demand appears to grow in UK amid coronavirus outbreakFace mask demand appears to grow in UK amid coronavirus outbreak

Man taken to hospital from UK hotel amid coronavirus fearsMan taken to hospital from UK hotel amid coronavirus fears


CoronaviruscourtTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT testsInsurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of BrexitMicheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigationGardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation


Lifestyle

She has her own sense of style, is counted as one of the country's fashion influences and has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.Meet the nation's new 'Style Counsellor' and fashion sensation, Eileen Smith

Fermenting sounds very complicated but it is actually quite simple and is the process by which wine or beer is made.Currabinny Cooks: An introduction to fermenting

Padhraig O’Loughlin is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Mater Private, Cork.Working Life: Padhraig O’Loughlin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »