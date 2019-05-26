NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
MMA fighter Paddy Holohan elected to South Dublin County Council

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 08:33 PM

Mixed martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan has won a seat on South Dublin County Council. He ran as a candidate for Sinn Féin.

The 31-year-old first-time candidate celebrated at the count centre at City West in Dublin after clinching a seat in the Tallaght South electoral area.

Mr Holohan was forced to retire from the UFC in 2016 due to a rare blood disorder. He now runs his own gym, SBG Dublin 24 in Tallaght.

- Press Association

