Home»ireland

MMA athletes drink 10 litres of water a day to lose weight

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Some MMA athletes are drinking up to 10 litres of water per day in a bid to drop weight before competing.

Research from Dublin City University said rapid weight loss methods among mixed martial arts athletes and powerlifters in particular are worrying.

Researchers profiled more than 260 athletes engaging in weight loss prior to competing and found that, while practices varied, what took place was more likely to be influenced by coaches and fellow athletes.

According to the study, rapid weight loss is typically viewed as cutting weight in the 48 hours before competition through a variety of means that reduce food contents from the gut and overall body water content through dehydration.

In the two disciplines analysed, the time from weigh-in to competition was 30 hours for MMA athletes and three hours for powerlifters.

Lead academics on the study, Dr Brendan Egan, David Nolan, and John Connor of the School of Health and Human Performance, said the difference in time to adequately replenish fuel and fluid stores after weigh-in (termed rapid weight gain) may explain why MMA fighters lose on average 8% of body weight shortly before weigh-ins, whereas it is closer to 3% for powerlifters.

The methods used most commonly by Irish MMA athletes were those that reduced body water stores, such as water loading — where athletes consume up to 10 litres of water a day — as well as fluid restriction and hot salt baths.

Those behind the study said the findings called for a more comprehensive examination of the trends, with a view to establishing protocols to safeguard athletes’ wellbeing and also for governing sports bodies to assume a role in advising athletes and coaches.

Mr Egan said:

Rapid weight loss practices have been around for a long time in these sports, and as long as there are weight categories, athletes will look to gain a competitive advantage using these practices.

“It is important to understand which methods are being used, and how widely they are being used, and in turn understand which individuals are most influential in providing information to athletes about these practices.

He added: “Clearly there is scope to improve the quality of information provided to athletes across a range of sports, but there is also a lot more research needed on the effectiveness and safety of the methods presently being used”.

MMA

