Mixed reaction to commitments to build more social and affordable homes

Commitments under the new programme for government (PFG) to deliver 50,000 social housing units; roll out an affordable housing scheme; and hold a referendum on housing have been met with a mixed reaction.

The new PFG promises to deliver 50,000 social housing units through local authorities, approved housing bodies, and State agencies and to “progress” a State-backed affordable home scheme.

‘Affordable homes’ could be provided through a Serviced Sites Fund, where local authorities offer serviced sites at cost value, or by amending Part V of the Planning Act to deliver units through the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The LDA, which will be placed on a statutory basis, will identify strategic sites in urban areas to develop social and affordable homes for rent or purchase.

The Government will also expand existing ‘help to buy’ and loan schemes; improve the supply and affordability of rental accommodation; and develop a ‘cost rental’ model. The roadmap for the next government highlights homelessness as a “major priority” and commits to holding a referendum on housing.

Housing campaigner Fr Peter McVerry, however, said he remains “very cynical” about plans to build 50,000 social housing units over the next five years. He told the Today with Sarah McInerney programme on RTÉ radio: “In 2016 when Fine Gael was elected back into power they promised 35,000 new council built houses within five years. We have fallen way short of that; we’ve had less than 5,000 in the last three years. So I’m very cynical about their ability or even willingness to construct 50,000 council houses in five years."

“If it was implemented it would change the whole nature of this country but by their actions you judge them and I’ll judge them in a few years' time,” he added.

A referendum on the right to housing, Fr McVerry said, would make an “enormous difference” although he is concerned that no timeframe is provided: “Once it’s in the constitution, that ties the Government’s hands; they would have to give housing the priority it deserves”.

While welcoming measures to address issues in the rental sector, Threshold chief executive, John-Mark McCafferty, said there are "no specific commitments named in relation to homeless prevention work or investment in same”.

Meanwhile, Housing Alliance chairman, Declan Dunne, said taking housing bodies off the State’s balance sheet would also allow them to access private finance: "The restoration of off balance sheet status is particularly important at this time when very significant capital expenditure is required to fund social and affordable housing.”