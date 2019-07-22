Mixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only day

Dublin City Council is to reassess plans for two further pedestrian days at College Green.

It follows a mixed reaction to the first trial day yesterday that saw metal barriers set up and security personnel manning the area.

An Bord Pleanala previously turned down an application to permanent pedestrianise college green citing "traffic concerns".

But the local authority hasn't given up the idea and is planning to reapply for permission.

There was much criticism of yesterday's trial run on social media, with photos showing rows of metal barriers and few pedestrians making use of the space.

Er I don’t think these #StreetsAreForPeople road is CLOSED to everyone at present. pic.twitter.com/HLfrnoVkrY — Alfred E. Neuman (@Peteer) July 21, 2019

Social Democrat Councillor Gary Gannon said it should have been very different:

"It wasn't pedestrianisation, it wasn't a plaza - I'm not really sure what Dublin City Council were trying to achieve.

"They did take down the railings after some criticism and I think that created a more family-friendly environment," he added.

But Dublin City Council is happy with how it all went.

The head of technical services Brendan O'Brien said there are two more trial days in the next two weeks.

"The three Sundays are actually quite different from each other so from that point of view, it's a different event.

We'll also be looking to see what worked, what didn't work and if there are any improvements that need to be made.

Traffic will be barred from driving on College Green again this Sunday, July 28, and again on Sunday, August 4.