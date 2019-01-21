NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Missing teen's family 'very concerned' as appeal for information renewed

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 09:27 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help to find 18-year-old Dylan Keogh.

Dylan was last seen in the Clontarf area on January 11, 2019. He is missing from his home in Glasnevin.

Dylan is 5'8" in height, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy 'onesie', black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead.

Dylan's bike was located in the Dunes, Dollymount Beach, Clontarf D3 and gardaí wish to appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area to contact them with any information they may have.

Dylan's family and gardaí are very concerned for his wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station at (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66-111 or any Garda Station.


