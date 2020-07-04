Missing teen found safe and well

Gardaí have announced that Ronan Quinn has been found safe and well.
They have thanked the public for their assistance.
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information as they look for a missing teenager.
Ronan Quinn, 15, was last seen on Thursday, according to a garda spokesperson.
Ronan is described as being around 5-foot-6, of slim build and he has blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, grey t-shirt, black jacket and black runners.
Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.