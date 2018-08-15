Missing persons probe upgraded to murder after review

Gardaí expect to interview “persons of interest” in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob as part of an operation to solve the 20-year-old mystery.

This includes people who may be withholding information in relation to the murder and, in time, suspects.

Deirdre Jacob

Gardaí yesterday revealed that following a massive review of the case over the last year, and the emergence of fresh information after last month’s 20th anniversary appeal, they have upgraded what was a missing person’s investigation to a murder probe.

The 18-year-old student disappeared from near the gate of her home on the outskirts of Newbridge, Co Kildare, on the afternoon of July 28, 1998.

Deirdre’s father Michael said although they had been briefed by gardaí beforehand, hearing on the news that their daughter was murdered was “heart-wrenching”.

Reflecting their need for further information, senior officers said that people’s circumstances and “morals” may have changed over the last 20 years and urged them to “think of the Jacob family” and come forward.

Michael and Bernadette at Naas Garda Station during an appeal to the public marking the 20th anniversary of Deidre’s disappearance.

Lead investigator, Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton, cautioned against any public expectation of an “instant fix”, pointing out that extensive investigations and checks have to be conducted before any decision is made to carry out searches or make arrests.

He said the decision to reclassify was not based on “one bit of information”, but also a major review of the case — both by Kildare gardaí and the national Serious Crime Review Team, as well as fresh information received in the last appeal.

“The decision to upgrade the investigation was made following a review over the last 12 months,” said Chief Supt Sutton. This review led to the conclusion that Deirdre had been murdered and that this had happened “on or after” July 28, 1998.

He said it is “very difficult” for the family to hear of the review’s conclusion.

“We pulled apart the missing person investigation and put it back together and as a result of that there are new lines of inquiry and, apart from that, new information came to light.”

He added: “There are several lines of inquiry. Yes, there are persons of interest that we need to look back at.”

Persons of interest includes not only suspects for the murder, but people who are withholding information in relation to it, including people who have given false or incomplete statements.

Chief Supt Sutton said there are people who gave information at the time who will be asked if they have any further information as well as interviews with people not previously spoken to.

Deirdre,18, with her father Michael, pictured in their garden just two months before she disappeared.

He said they may also have to reexamine CCTV and house to house inquiries.

He said information has to be “corroborated” and “cross-checked” and said: “We may need to conduct searches, but we will check out everything first.”

He confirmed inquiries are being conducted “domestically and abroad”.

He made this appeal to people with information: “We would ask people to think of the Jacob family and what they going through.

Relationships change. People may have one set of morals back then. They may be in new relationships, they may have a family of their own now and might think ‘what if this happened to our kids?’.

But the senior officer cautioned against expectations of early breakthroughs: “This investigation is going on 20 years; there’s isn’t going to be an instant fix.”

He said the review adopted could be used in some of the other missing person cases, including that of Jo Jo Dullard, aged 21, who also went missing in Co Kildare, in Moone, as she hitch-hiked home to Kilkenny on November 9, 1995.

Michael Jacob said the gardaí have kept them very well informed and “always had”, and that the teamwork between them has helped him and his wife Bernadette to “endure the case”.

He said: “We owe it to her [Deirdre] to find out what happened — that will be our goal all the time until we get the final answer.”

He told RTÉ News at One: “We always held out hope [she was alive], it’s probably how one reacts, to always look for a glimmer of hope. Now with the investigation going in this direction, it’s a difficult time.”

He said they are taking “one step at a time” but that hopefully with the coverage and the upgrading that it may encourage people with “vital information” to come forward. He appealed to them: “For God’s sake, bring in that piece of information. You may have held on to this information for a long number of years. Be assured gardaí handle information very sensitively. [The investigation] desperately needs extra information to progress further.”

Kildare Garda Station: 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111