Missing Persons Day: Authorities collecting DNA samples in effort to identify remains

Gardai and forensic experts are working on collecting DNA samples from the families of missing people here to help put names to unidentified remains.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan hosted a ceremony to commemorate missing people at King’s Inns, Dublin today, to mark the sixth annual national Missing Persons Day, and told those in attendance that there “will always be a commitment to keep searching for the truth” as to what happened their loved ones.

inister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD during the the sixth annual National Missing Persons Day at King’s Inns, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The ceremony was also addressed by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Dr Dorothy Ramsbottom from Forensic Science Ireland (FSI). It was third such commemoration to include a facility to collect DNA samples from close family members of missing people.

Mr Flanagan said the FSI’s successes in other missing person cases “provide tangible hope for many other families”.

“I know most of you here will be very aware of the wonderful successes achieved this year in matching family DNA stored on the FSI’s DNA database with unidentified remains. I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the FSI and An Garda Síochána,” he said.

Mr Flanagan also praised a new partnership between the gardaí and Facebook, which has seen Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alerts included on the social network users’ newsfeeds.

“The CRI Alert partnership with Facebook is a wonderful example of using social media in a positive way for the good of society and, in particular, for the protection of vulnerable children. The importance of this partnership became swiftly evident with the launch of the first CRI alert on Facebook account holders’ news feed just last week. Thankfully, the outcome was a positive one and I commend all involved,” Mr Flanagan said.

The Justice Minister also noted how it was the first such ceremony for the new Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, and said how his own first attendance at the event last year made a lasting impression.

“It has stayed with me over the past 12 months,” Mr Flanagan said.

“I was struck by the sincere and direct expressions of love and loss from the families who spoke at last year’s ceremony. In a world where, all too often, the cleverly-crafted soundbite seems to rule, the brave, heartfelt communication from the family speakers was incredibly poignant and powerful."

"Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, I have no doubt that your first Missing Persons Day ceremony will be as memorable as each of ours was,” Mr Flanagan added.