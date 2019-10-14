News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Missing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenager

Missing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenager
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 06:31 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Tallaght.

16-year-old Joseph Lawrence has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Friday, October 4.

Joseph is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build, with short black hair.

Missing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenager

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt, and a navy blue Superdry jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph, or can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Beef taskforce meeting adjourned after scuffle outside Department of Agriculture

More on this topic

Gardaí confirm body has been found in search of missing fisherman off coast of CorkGardaí confirm body has been found in search of missing fisherman off coast of Cork

Update: Gardaí searching for missing 69-year-old Cork man recover his bodyUpdate: Gardaí searching for missing 69-year-old Cork man recover his body

Gardaí ask public not to put themselves at risk in search for missing fishermanGardaí ask public not to put themselves at risk in search for missing fisherman

Gardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-oldGardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-old


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extraStudy finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centresMental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a rowNumber of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talksAngry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »