News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Missing Dublin woman found

Missing Dublin woman found
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 08:04 PM

Update Jan 29: Aoife has been found. Gardaí have thanked the public for their help in locating her.

Earlier: Gardaí and family members are concerned for the well-being of a woman who went missing today.

Officers in Dun Laoghaire are appealing for help to find 34-year-old Aoife Ryan.

Aoife is missing in from the Dublin 4 area since earlier today and her family are concerned for her.

She is described as being around five foot three inches tall with a thin build, brown/blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit with a long black woollen coat, black shoes and was carrying a small grey bag.

Aoife was last seen at Sydney Parade, Irishtown and may have travelled from there by train to the Bray area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01- 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder

More on this topic

Gardaí 'very concerned' for woman, 26, missing from GalwayGardaí 'very concerned' for woman, 26, missing from Galway

Update: Missing Cork teen located safe and wellUpdate: Missing Cork teen located safe and well

Dublin woman missing for six daysDublin woman missing for six days

Body discovered in search for missing Cork manBody discovered in search for missing Cork man


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Never Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on InstagramNever Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on Instagram

Cork woman in court on €1,500 drug chargeCork woman in court on €1,500 drug charge

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murderGardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder

'It’s not rocket science' - Labour allocates €16bn to housing in its election manifesto'It’s not rocket science' - Labour allocates €16bn to housing in its election manifesto


Lifestyle

Four graduates tell Siobhan Howe how their fine art degree has influenced their approach to their working life.What use is a degree in fine art? Four graduates answer the question

Terry Gilliam tells Esther McCarthy about the mystery woman who helped him to finally get his Don Quixote film made after 30 yearsTerry Gilliam: Back in the saddle again

Twitch will no longer be the home of esports for Call of Duty, Overwatch and Hearthstone, with those games (and more) going to YouTube instead.Violence in the stream: Big changes for esports

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »