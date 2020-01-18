Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Update: Anthony Dwyer has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí 'concerned' for well-being of missing Dublin man

Gardaí are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Dublin man.

Anthony Dwyer, 28, was last seen on the January 14 in the St John's Court area of Clondalkin.

Anthony is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short black hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket with a grey Adidas jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and all black Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Anthony's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station or any garda station.