Missing Dublin man, 71, believed to be in Wales

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Gardaí are searching for a 71-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

James Meaney has been missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire since May 25.

James is 5' 7", of medium build with brown eyes and grey hair.

When last seen James was wearing a green vest, striped shirt, green jacket and black/grey trousers.

James is believed to have left Ireland on a boat via Rosslare Harbour to Wales.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01-6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

