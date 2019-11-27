News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Missing Cork teenager located safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 08:36 PM

Update November 28, 8.30am: Paul Cronin has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork teenager

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork are asking for help to find 18-year-old Paul Cronin who went missing from his home in Douglas this morning.

Paul is described as being around five foot 10 inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black woolly hat, black coat, black pants, black runners and he wears a nose ring coloured black.

Gardaí and Paul's family have said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

