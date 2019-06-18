News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Missing Cork teen found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 12:14 PM

Update - 4.20pm Daniel Murphy has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for information as Cork teen missing since last week

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager reported missing from his home in Co Cork.

17-year-old Daniel Murphy was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline last Wednesday, the 12th of June at 7.40pm.

He is described as 5'4'' in height, of slight build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he may have been wearing a black puffa type jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

[timgcap=Daniel Murphy.]

