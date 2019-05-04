Missing 18-month-old and her grandfather have been found safe and well.

UPDATE: A missing 18-month-old baby, Shania Constantin, and her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, have been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public for help in locating a missing baby who is in the care of her grandfather in Dublin.

18-month-old Shania Constantin was last seen when her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, who lives in Blanchardstown, drove away from the North Circular Road in Phibsborough on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old is believed to have been driving a red van at the time. No further details of the vehicle are available.

Condrut Iosca

Shania is described as having dark brown eyes and very little hair.

Condrut Iosca is described as 5 '9" in height, with black hair and brown eyes and of medium build.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Shania and anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.