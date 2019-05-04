NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Missing 18-month-old and her grandfather have been found safe and well.

Shania Constantin
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:45 AM

UPDATE: A missing 18-month-old baby, Shania Constantin, and her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, have been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public for help in locating a missing baby who is in the care of her grandfather in Dublin.

18-month-old Shania Constantin was last seen when her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, who lives in Blanchardstown, drove away from the North Circular Road in Phibsborough on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old is believed to have been driving a red van at the time. No further details of the vehicle are available.

Condrut Iosca

Shania is described as having dark brown eyes and very little hair.

Condrut Iosca is described as 5 '9" in height, with black hair and brown eyes and of medium build.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Shania and anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Armed men force security from Cork dump

More on this topic

Appeal to find Dublin girl, 17, missing since Wednesday

Missing Waterford woman found safe and well

Missing 15-year-old found safe and well

Latest searches for missing Co Down woman set to end without progress

KEYWORDS

GardaiMissing PersonDublin

More in this Section

Cork GP: More deaths from superbugs than cancer by 2050

Suspended sentences for teens who had sex with autistic girl, 14

Judge overrules Tusla decision not to put troubled teen in special care

Boy loses case over treatment after Oberstown 'standoff'


Lifestyle

How to create a near-zero waste kitchen

Wine list: Just how environmentally friendly is wine?

Michelle Darmody: I never tire of the first blossoms of elderflower

The Menu: Food fairs and festivals you won't want to miss

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »