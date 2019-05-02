Missing 15-year-old found safe and well

Update: Colin Daly has been found safe and well.

Earlier:Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Colin Daly.

He is missing from the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 since April 29.

He is described as being approximately 5'6", with light brown/blonde hair and of broad build with blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue Nike jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400.