NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Missing 15-year-old found safe and well

Colin Daly.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Update: Colin Daly has been found safe and well.

Earlier:Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Colin Daly.

He is missing from the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 since April 29.

He is described as being approximately 5'6", with light brown/blonde hair and of broad build with blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue Nike jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400.

READ MORE

New research shows angel shark near extinction in Irish waters

More on this topic

Latest searches for missing Co Down woman set to end without progress

Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating man missing from Kildare town

12-year-old boy missing from Dublin found safe and well

Body found in search for missing Waterford man

KEYWORDS

Colin DalyMissing PersonGardaí

More in this Section

PSNI investigating Lyra McKee murder offering anonymity to witnesses

Law Society report recommends shortening of waiting period for divorce

Overcrowding has caused 'significant levels of violence' in prisons

Voters in N. Ireland go to polls amid fresh effort to defrost Stormont


Lifestyle

Spoilers: making people angry since Victorian times

Michelle Darmody tried to eat sustainability for a month - here's her diary

Bird’s eye: Why we’re hooked on animal videos

Patio perfection: How to create a stylish outdoor space for those summer Insta-moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »