'Miraculous' that no one was injured after car smashes through Dublin shopfront

By Michelle McGlynn
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Picture: David Morris/Twitter
Dublin shoppers have escaped injury after a car drove through the front door of a shop this afternoon.

People shopping in the C&T Superstore in Skerries were left shocked when a car came through the front doors of the shop.

In a photo posted to Twitter by Dave Morris, the car can be seen in the middle of the shop floor.

Mr Morris who was in the store at the time said that he "dodged a bullet" as he had been standing not far from where the vehicle eventually came to a halt.

He had been delivering greeting cards for Carpe Diem Wholesale and was standing by the gift bags to the right of the photo when the car smashed through the shopfront.

He said that it was "miraculous" that everybody managed to walk away without injury as the shop was quite busy at the time of the incident.

Mr Morris later posted a video of the aftermath showing how far into the shop the car drove.

He hailed the staff in the shop, the emergency services and the guards for their quick action.

"Staff were amazing, and should be really proud of themselves how they managed the situation and their customers in the aftermath."

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene at around 1.30pm.

They said that there were no reported injuries.

A man, 40s, has been arrested in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

