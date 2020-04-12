Minority government is ‘last thing the country needs’ - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out a minority government if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil cannot attract a third party to form a coalition.

The Taoiseach said a minority government is “the last thing the country needs” while saying that he is “about to find out” if he can work with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

In a weekend interview, Mr Varadkar echoed what Mr Martin had told the Irish Examiner on Friday, that the partnership between the civil war parties would be “an equal one”.

“It’s not going to work, it’s not going to last if it isn’t an equal relationship — both in terms of the expression of our policy in values, but also positions in government.” Mr Martin had said similar before the weekend.

“The spirit of this has to be one of trust and mutual respect. I’ve been in coalitions before and what’s crucial is that there’s utter transparency and engagement in advance of meetings and so on and there are no surprises.

“In terms of ministries, that will all get worked out in that spirit of partnership,” he said.

However, Mr Varadkar said that despite his continued desire for a “third pillar” in the government, he would not speak to Sinn Féin.

He said while he respects those who voted for Sinn Féin, he felt Fine Gael voters had voted on the understanding that he would not take his party into coalition with Mary Lou McDonald’s.

Mr Varadkar’s desire for that third pillar will be answered in the coming days and weeks as the Dáil’s three smaller parties are given a chance to read the framework document drawn up by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

It is understood that the document features a number of enticements for those parties, including state involvement in home-building activities, childcare improvements and an overhaul of the country’s childcare system.

One source said that there may be “something for everyone” in the agreement, with the aim of casting the net as wide as possible to find a partner.

There has been much speculation that the coalition now hinges on Labour under its new leader Alan Kelly. While the party has previously stated that it would join the opposition benches, that stance has softened in the last week.

The Social Democrats remain officially opposed to a coalition, but could be tempted to negotiate if the agreement is strong enough on housing reform and the implementation of Sláintecare.

One scenario that has been mooted by members of both parties is if one of Labour or the Social Democrats decides to go into government, they would call for the other party to join them.

This would ensure neither party could make electoral gain at the other’s expense and would act as a centre-left counterbalance to the politically diverse group of independents which is likely to support the coalition either from the opposition or government benches.