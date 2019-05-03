NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ministers warned to rein in spending by government departments

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 07:12 AM

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned his cabinet colleagues to rein in spending by government departments.

It comes after some major financial commitments in health and education recently.

Yesterday's nurses deal is expected to come with a price tag of around €50m,

Next week, the €3bn National Broadband Plan is also due to be signed off despite going significantly over budget.

Fresh talks to address teachers on lower pay scales could also be on the way, while a potential €40m deal to address low pay among hospital consultants is said to be in the pipeline as well.

It has all led to concern from the Finance Minister of a breakdown in cabinet discipline and some ministers being out of control.

The Irish Times reports Mr Donohoe will meet some cabinet colleagues to try and rein in the amount they are spending.

That could be difficult, however, as ministers try to win over voters ahead of the local and European elections.

