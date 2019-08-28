News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ministers refuse to back ‘swing gate’ TD Maria Bailey

Ministers refuse to back ‘swing gate’ TD Maria Bailey
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 06:40 AM

Fine Gael ministers have refused to back embattled colleague Maria Bailey as a candidate in the next general election following her controversial injury claim for falling off a hotel swing.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael’s director of organisation for the next election, declined to back Ms Bailey yesterday when pressed by media.

He said: “She has been selected as a candidate [locally] and I don’t want to make any further comment on the mater.”

However, he refused to say if she would be placed on the Fine Gael ticket for Dun Laoghaire, and declined to say he had confidence in her.

“Deputy Bailey has been selected as a candidate,” he said.

She has the backing of her constituency organisation to be and did have the backing of her constituency organisation. I’m not going to comment on what her future intentions will be until I’ve had an opportunity to talk to her about it.

Ms Bailey recently withdrew legal proceedings she had filed claiming she had been injured when she fell from a swing in a Dublin hotel.

She did suffer injuries but it later emerged she had taken part in a 10km run weeks after the incident.

She was demoted by Leo Varadkar after an internal party report and has since resigned from other roles. Mr Varadkar said she had signed a court affidavit overstating the impact of her injuries on her running.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan, who gave Ms Bailey initial advice on her case, yesterday declined to say if Ms Bailey should seek re-election.

“That’s a matter for Maria Bailey to decide,” she said.

“From my own perspective, my own role is beyond reproach and I’ve always maintained the highest professional standards.”

READ MORE

Gang which attacked taxi believed to be behind rampage through Cork housing estates

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Bolton on the brink of liquidationBolton on the brink of liquidation

Call on Donohoe for €1bn budget Brexit fundCall on Donohoe for €1bn budget Brexit fund

More in this Section

'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Do you hanker after the perfect lawn? Peter Dowdall has advice on maintaining healthy green areasCut to the chase if you want a perfect lawn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »