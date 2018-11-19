Ministers insist Fine Gael is ‘election-ready’ with posters waiting

A chorus of Fine Gael ministers has insisted the party is “election-ready”, with posters set to be printed at any time.

Several ministers speaking at the party’s ard fheis were bullish in their talk about an early election happening and were deeply critical of Fianna Fáil over its failure to agree to continue to support them.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Health Minister Simon Harris, and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan were among the members of Cabinet who said the party is fully prepared should a snap election be called.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy chatting at the conference. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

When asked if they were on an election footing, Mr Coveney said bluntly: “Oh we’re ready”, while Mr Flanagan said: “The posters mightn’t be printed but the printing machines are well oiled”.

The party also passed a motion which called for a special conference to be called in order to agree to go into coalition with another party and to agree a Programme for Government. This was a move to ensure Fine Gael does not go into power with Sinn Féin.

Mr Harris joined the chorus of Fine Gael ministers who have threatened a general election unless Fianna Fáil signs up to a deal to extend the life of the minority Government. He called on Fianna Fáil to stop delaying confidence and supply talks, warning the current deal has only days left to run.

Mr Harris, at the ard fheis in CityWest, Dublin, said the “snail’s pace” of talks between the parties is no longer tolerable and a conclusion must be reached.

“What could plunge the country into an election is if people don’t recognise that confidence and supply deal that expires in a matter of days,” he said.

“For quite a while now, Micheál Martin has been debating with himself as to when it ends but what is clear, it ends when all the budget issues are passed.

“We are within days of the Finance bill concluding its passage through the Oireachtas. So within a number of days the confidence and supply deal will be no more, unless it is replaced with something else.

“As a party, the Taoiseach has been leading our effort to getting engagement on this reality and it was always ‘sure we will wait until next week’ when we asked Fianna Fáil. We exchanged letters and we have Micheál saying ‘please don’t write to me, please do not Tweet me’. It is going on and on and on.

“Lads we are standing here now and it is November. The Finance Bill is going to pass very shortly. I want to know and the people want to know, does this Government have an ability to continue?” he added. “We need that certainty, we are in an environment where political stability is badly needed. We do not want an election. But we won’t continue in office without knowing whether we can get on with our jobs.”

He accused Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers of “sniping” at the Government in relation to the Brexit deal, agreed between the EU bloc of 27 and the British government.

“Rather than the sniping and the criticism from the sidelines,” he said, “these talks need to be concluded”.

Ms Chambers criticised the Government for being triumphant in the wake of the agreement on Brexit.

Ms Chambers, speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, cited criticism from ex-Fine Gael minister Lucinda Creighton who said the tone taken by the Government was “inappropriate”.