CORONAVIRUS

Ministers from both sides of border discuss effects of coronavirus on tourism industry

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 08:34 PM

Tourism Minister Shane Ross has discussed the impact of the Corvid-19 crisis on tourism on the island of Ireland with his counterpart in the North as well as representatives of the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mr Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin TD also spoke with representatives of the banking and insurance sectors to discuss the "devastating impact" the coronavirus is having on tourism.

Commenting on the call, with the North's Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds, Mr Ross said there was "strong cooperation on tourism" on both sides of the border.

"While we agree that public health is the primary concern, we discussed possible mechanisms to promote recovery in the sector when restrictions are eased,” he said.

Mr Ross, who lost his Dáil seat in February's General Election, added that the insurance industry has a role to play in the tourism sector's recovery after the crisis ends.

“Banking and insurance companies have a vital role to play in helping the tourism and hospitality sector during the current crisis.

We are working with both industries to ensure they deal with tourism businesses in a fair and flexible manner to the benefit of all.

In the North, Ms Dodds is to head a group leading the recovery of tourism there.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry employed 65,000 people.

