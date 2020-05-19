Ministers face Dáil grilling over Covid-19 exit plans

The mishandling of the Leaving Cert exams, the failed attempt to provide childcare for frontline workers and the exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from the €350 a week payments are to dominate the Dáil agenda tomorrow.

Ministers Paschal Donohoe, Joe McHugh and Katherine Zappone are to face opposition speeches and questions amid growing concern as to how the country will exit from the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin TDs will challenge Mr Donohoe on the exclusion of women returning to the workforce after maternity leave from the emergency Covid payment.

Sinn Féin's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said his party colleague, David Cullinane, will press Mr Donohoe to extend the payment until the end of the year and also to sign the necessary documentation to include those women currently excluded.

So far, Mr Donohoe has acknowledged there is an anomaly but has said there is a likely need for new legislation to resolve the issue.

Sinn Féin disputes this and said Mr Donohoe could make the necessary change now if he wanted to.

READ MORE Decision coming soon on Covid-19 unemployment payment says Paschal Donohoe

Mr McHugh is likely to face a difficult afternoon in the Dáil where he will have to face questions as to why schools have not been given any direction as to when and how they will re-open, Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh O Laoighaire has said.

The Cork South-Central TD said he is demanding clarity for schools and their pupils as to how normality is to be restored and when.

“We have an economic roadmap back to normality, but the very least our schools deserve is a similar way out of this. To date, they have been told nothing. The department and the minister say they have a plan. Well it is time they shared it,” he said.

Even though she is no longer a TD, Ms Zappone is to face a grilling from angry TDs over the collapse of her plan to offer childcare to frontline healthcare workers.

The acting minister announced last week that the scheme, due to commence on Monday last, was being axed due to a low take-up by childcare providers.