Ministers ‘excluded’ from Covid-19 decisions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Cabinet has descended into a “frustrating talking shop”, with several ministers claiming that they have been “completely sidelined and excluded” from major decisions over Covid-19.

It can be revealed that ministers feel they have been omitted from major Covid-19 decisions by the “army council” within Cabinet, consisting of Mr Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and Health Minister Simon Harris.

Several criticised the fact that major financial and social decisions were only brought to Cabinet “after the fact”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner for a special report, ‘Inside the Cabinet Room’, published today, several ministers said there are “significant tensions” between them and the civil service over who runs the country.

“There is a significant tension at the moment between the civil service and the current or outgoing Government,” one minister said.

“There is a tension by the fact that you hear senior civil servants say certain decisions are a matter for the next government, which does annoy us. I make that point clear at NPHET meetings and at Cabinet that politicians need to make the decisions. Yes, you listen to the advice, but it was for the politicians to make the decisions.

“So, do I have concerns about the rise of power of the civil service during Covid? The answer is yes.”

Ministers point to the Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle last Thursday week as a case of the Cabinet flexing its muscles over the civil service.

“It was a welcome reassertion of power by the politicians, which had been missing for the previous month or so,” said a minister.

“That’s the first time in two months that we asserted our authority.”

Ministers have also voiced a sense of frustration over a lack of focus at Cabinet meetings.

“Cabinet under Leo used to be far more efficient, but it has slipped and become this very frustrating talking shop, particularly with Covid,” one minister said.

“Leo’s style, in being more open to persuasion, is great if you’re the one making the argument, but it is a pain in the arse if you’re the minister bringing the memo. In fairness, that wasn’t the style before the election; they were far more efficient.”

Another minister said: “It is fair to say that since the election and during Covid, they have become more open-season.”

Several Fine Gael ministers have revealed their poor opinion of their Independent colleague, Transport Minister Shane Ross, whom they branded as “unimpressive”.

“The attacks on Ross were not political; they were accurate,” one minister said.

“He rarely brings a memo from his own department. When he does you are not sure if he is across them properly or has he just been handed them by his officials. He picks fights on petty issues.

“I wouldn’t be overly impressed by him.”