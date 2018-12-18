NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ministers ‘afraid’ to face interviews at Christmas

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 04:30 AM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Cabinet ministers have been accused of “being afraid” to face the media after they snubbed the prospect of interviews over the Christmas period, preferring to rely on press releases.

Traditionally, Christmas recess is a time when ministers make themselves available to print media journalists. This year, a majority are refusing to engage.

The Irish Examiner has learnt ministers and their advisors “do not want their Christmas interrupted” and will seek to strategically place press releases instead.

Advisors believe their bosses have sometimes felt “short-changed” from the exercise, but several sources have expressed a desire not to have to field queries throughout the break.

The move has been criticised by Fianna Fáil’s communications spokesman Timmy Dooley, who said it is part of a pattern of Fine Gael seeking to avoid being held to account.

“This is very much in keeping with the Taoiseach’s desire to control the message,” said Mr Dooley. “From the Strategic Communications Unit to this, it appears to be part of a corporate approach to avoid hard questions. But I would ask — what are they afraid of?”

He called on the media outlets to “consign such press releases to where they belong — the dustbin”.


