Minister willing to extend Garda powers beyond weekend if people ignore Covid-19 restrictions

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that “it would not be a wise thing” to expect public health restrictions to lift after this weekend.

“If we take the foot of the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

Life is unusual at the moment, the alternative is so much worse, that we cannot save the lives we want.

The Minister said that the new powers for gardaí that he signed into law last night will be used “sparingly” and they were just for the period of the holiday weekend.

However, he acknowledged that, if necessary, he would make the decision to extend the powers.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Mr Harris paid tribute to the people of Ireland for the great response in following the “very important” public health guidelines. He said he envisaged that Irish people will follow the advice and stay home this weekend.

However, if someone does leave their home gardaí will remind them of the guidelines and ask them to return home. Fines will be imposed in “exceptional circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Co. Clare doctor Michael Harty has said that anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend is committing "social sabotage".

People who don't have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others the former Independent TD told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland.

"You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn't have it.

"Don't be selfish this weekend."

Dr Harty said that visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic is over.