Minister: We can’t write FAI blank cheque

By Cianan Brennan
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 06:12 PM

Providing a financial bailout to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is not possible so long as the Government has no confidence in it, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

“We can’t just write a blank cheque for an organisation that we don’t have any confidence in,” the minister said today.

“The Government needs to make sure that we can support Irish soccer, and that’s absolutely our intention,” Mr Harris said.

However, he added that there are “many, many ways” of doing so, as opposed to a direct financial injection of the €22m which the FAI says is required as a matter of urgency.

One such option is the creation of a new supporting organisation for the sport, the minister said. Mr Harris however declined to accept such a move would see the FAI itself wound down.

Were such an action to transpire, it is commonly perceived that would see the cessation of Ireland’s membership of UEFA and the demise of the country’s national teams.

“Minister Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t see the liquidation of the FAI as a viable option,” Mr Harris said. “I agree with that.”

The FAI is expected to make a loss for 2019 of roughly €3.5m, while its overall liabilities, brought to light following the restatement of its recent accounts, are now known to total more than €60m.

Mr Harris also made reference to the apology issued by the board of the FAI on Sunday evening, saying he would “like to know what they’re sorry for”.

“I don’t know what they’ve apologised for, because they chose to just kind of apologise and say sorry. I suppose that’s better than nothing,” he said.

