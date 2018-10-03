Minister warns Cabinet over hiking 9% Vat rate

By Daniel McConnell and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

A row has broken out within Government over next week’s budget after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was warned that increasing the 9% Vat rate would “screw businesses” across the country.

Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath hit out at the situation after the Irish Examiner yesterday revealed Mr Donohoe is set to increase the rate to at least 11% in order to raise €526m in additional tax revenue.

Speaking as Fianna Fáil insisted there must be “some movement on affordable housing” and that the housing assistance payment must be “significantly increased as it’s demand-led”, Cabinet sources said Mr McGrath warned that “the increase would be screwing businesses”.

While claiming the comment is “bizarre, to say the least, one week out from the budget”, one minister admitted the comments were met with “deafening silence” from Fine Gael members of Cabinet.

The stand-off is likely to play heavily in the final days of talks before Tuesday’s budget and follows Mr McGrath, an Independent Alliance TD, arguing for the need to protect small hotels, restaurants, and guesthouses.

While Mr McGrath has been clear that a flat increase would severely hurt such businesses, his comments at Cabinet yesterday are understood to have puzzled ministers who are unsure if the Independent Alliance TDs will “go to the wall” on the issue.

“This move will bring in an awful lot of money, half a billion at least, so if we don’t do this, what will Finian cut or what else will he not spend,” asked one minister.

The situation emerged as Mr Donohoe again met with his Fianna Fáil counterpart Michael McGrath and public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen just a week out from the publication of Budget 2019.

Sources close to the process said after yesterday’s meeting that there has been “some movement on affordable housing” and that Fianna Fáil believes the housing assistance payment must be “significantly increased as its demand-led”.

The budget tax plan is understood to have been mainly completed and will involve what has been termed “small, modest changes”.

Key issues including Brexit protection costs, agriculture funding, education, and other matters remain unresolved, with Mr Donohoe due to hold further talks on the areas with relevant ministers later this week.

Opposition parties lashed out at the overspending situation yesterday, with Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil both warning the HSE’s budget may be up to €1bn in the red by the end of the year — with a €300m overspend reported in the first nine months of 2018.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin launched its alternative budget plan yesterday.

The party’s finance spokesman, Pearse Doherty, said among the key elements of the plan will be €1.7bn worth of social protection, health, housing, and education spending.

In addition, he said if Sinn Féin was in government, the party would phase out the property tax over three years and introduce €2.4bn worth of tax measures.

Sinn Féin has said it is also in favour of increasing the minimum wage by 95c per hour, to €10.50, and of raising weekly social welfare payments by €5.