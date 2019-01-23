Minister urged to act on delayed unit for victims

Victims of domestic violence, trafficking, and sexual assault still have no idea when a special unit will be up and running in West Cork.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

Calls have been made for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to meet those campaigning for the establishment of a protective services unit, which had been due to open in late 2017.

Mr Flanagan could not provide an opening date for the Bandon unit to Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony in the Dáil yesterday.

Ms Murphy O’Mahony said: “I was promised that it would be up and running by the end of 2017. That became 2018 and, now a month gone in 2019, I still have no date. When he visits Cork South-West, will he meet the West Cork Women Against Violence Project to discuss this important issue?

The unit would provide a facility away from the Garda station where victims, including those reporting domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking, could attend to report crimes and receive support.

Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan said the West Cork Garda Division covers a large area from the coast right up to the N72, and includes Millstreet, Macroom, and even communities in East Kerry.

“The specialist protective services unit was part of the division’s policing plan. The Garda is keen to put it in place and serve the communities of West and North-West Cork,” said Mr Moynihan, calling on the minister to accelerate the process.

Mr Flanagan said: “I do not have a start date with me but I would be happy to communicate by way of giving an update to both deputies in writing within the next 48 hours. I am keen that progress be reported. I intend visiting Cork South-West and would be happy to share my programme with the deputies.”