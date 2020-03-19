Minister to introduce emergency measures to protect renters

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has moved to prevent renters from being evicted amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Cabinet approved a series of emergency measures brought by Mr Murphy on behalf of tenants who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The department had come under increased pressure in recent days to protect the estimated one million citizens who live in rented accommodation. A temporary moratorium on evictions and rent increases will be introduced for the duration of the emergency to ensure people can stay in their homes during the crisis.

The notice period for tenancies of less than six months is also being increased from 28 to 90 days. The measures are temporary, and will last for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, after which will revert back to normal arrangements.

Mr Murphy moved to assure renters that the government would help them remain in their homes as thousands face unemployment in the midst of the crisis.

"This is so renters can be safe in their homes," he said.

“I know that many people who are renting are worried about their living situation. I want to assure them that over the emergency period they will be able to remain in their homes.

"Effectively what this means is, if you’’re renting a property at the moment, your landlord won’’t be able to increase your rent, and they won’’t be able to ask you to leave the home that you’’re renting during this emergency period.

"These are very important measures that we’’re putting in place because of the crisis that we’’re facing. I am aware that some renters will find it very difficult to pay the rent due to the impact that Covid-19 is having on businesses and jobs."

He urged renters to notify their landlord early when they might be in difficulty and get in touch with the Department of Social Protection, so it can offer those supports as quickly as possible.

The announcement came as "no surprise" to Cabinet colleagues as the Minister had undertaken "intensive consultations" with landlord and tenants organisations as well as charities in the run-up to the declaration.

Mr Murphy will publish the legislation next week.

The move was welcomed by a number of opposition politicians who had tabled similar amendments to prevent evictions, including Mr Murphy’’s Dáil rival Sinn Féin’’s Eoin O’’Broin who called it a "positive move".