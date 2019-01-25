Minister to address issue of pay for new teachers as union warn of recruitment crisis

The Minister for Education says he will address the issue of pay for new teachers next year.

Unions are warning of a recruitment and retention crisis in schools as a TUI survey shows 75% of principals questioned have had no applications for teaching positions in the past 12 months.

Joe McHugh

Pay scales for new entrants, compared with more established teachers, are being blamed, with many taking up jobs in the private sector instead.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he will look at the issue after the 2020 public sector pay agreement runs out.

"There are specific issues there but under the terms of the agreement up to the end of 2020 that is agreed and I certainly want to let the new entrants know that I want to work some way towards ensuring that we have an equalisation post-2020," said Minister McHugh.

Delighted to be @IPPN_Education to listen to school leaders & share my thoughts on doing our best to teach children #IPPN19 Nice message on way in - it’s better when we’re together. pic.twitter.com/l5H6LiFiyW— Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) January 25, 2019

The Minister was speaking at the Irish Primary Principals Network taking place in Dublin today where unions are warning of a recruitment and retention crisis in schools.

A survey by the TUI shows 75% of principals have had no applications for teaching positions in the past 12 months.

Teaching principals are highlighting the need for greater investment in resources and many also want one day a week for admin work.

"Schools are doing their very best but they need middle management restored just to get leadership back throughout the school and just to give recognition of all the great work that is being done," said one principal.